Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 18,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE APO opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.70. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,014,883 shares of company stock worth $60,343,104 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

