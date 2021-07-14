Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of AIF opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.