Appian Co. (NYSE:APPN) Insider Sells $1,344,844.69 in Stock

Appian Co. (NYSE:APPN) insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69.

Shares of NYSE:APPN traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.76. 3,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,150. Appian Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $260.00.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

