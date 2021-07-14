Appian Co. (NYSE:APPN) Insider Sells $1,344,844.69 in Stock

Appian Co. (NYSE:APPN) insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69.
Shares of NYSE:APPN traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.76. 3,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,150. Appian Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $260.00.
About Appian
