Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Down 8.4%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) shares fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $117.56 and last traded at $118.35. 24,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 856,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -236.40 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.41.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Appian by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

