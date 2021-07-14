Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,287,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,416 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $157,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $147.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.