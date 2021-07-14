Apple Inc (NYSE:ABNB) Major Shareholder Sells $68,055,540.00 in Stock

Apple Inc (NYSE:ABNB) major shareholder Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apple alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Apple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85.

NYSE ABNB opened at $143.41 on Wednesday. Apple Inc has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.