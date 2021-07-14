Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,503 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMTI shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 216,500 shares of company stock worth $9,344,265 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -15.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

