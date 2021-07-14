Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

Applied UV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,761. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 million and a PE ratio of -15.47. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied UV will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Max Munn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUVI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

