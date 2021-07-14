Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Shares Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 17,267.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 82,712 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APRE stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.71. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Aprea Therapeutics Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

