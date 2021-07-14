Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.26 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.75. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after buying an additional 96,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 44,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Apyx Medical by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

