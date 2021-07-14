AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $177,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $253,400,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $6.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,449.05. 114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,493. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $823.68 and a 12-month high of $1,447.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,324.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,342,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.