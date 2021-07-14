AQR Capital Management LLC Has $181.30 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,262 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Garmin worth $181,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $149.58. 1,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $149.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

