AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 587,242 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Robert Half International worth $155,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Robert Half International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Robert Half International by 732.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 58.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 165.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 188,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

RHI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.16. 2,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.98. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

