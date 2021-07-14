AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,324,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,309 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $192,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,388,378. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

