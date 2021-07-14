Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 1,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 223,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,445 shares of company stock valued at $605,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 29,987 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

