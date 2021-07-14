Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.
ARDC opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
