Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

ARDC opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

