Ares Management LLC Acquires 1,040,992 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040,992 shares during the quarter. Barings BDC accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned 6.69% of Barings BDC worth $32,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBDC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $5,723,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 411,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 409,991 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $515.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

