Ares Management LLC Invests $4.45 Million in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 297,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000. Trinity Capital makes up approximately 0.2% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth $746,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS TRIN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 67,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $387.56 million and a P/E ratio of 11.34.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 91.97%. The company had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

TRIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Trinity Capital Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.