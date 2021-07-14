Ares Management LLC Purchases 443,976 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,976 shares during the period. SLR Investment makes up approximately 0.8% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $21,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 48 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,215. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

