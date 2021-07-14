ArGoApp Market Cap Hits $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00115376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00151000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,835.66 or 1.00095353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.50 or 0.00949558 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

