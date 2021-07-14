Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5.23 ($0.07). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,552,256 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58.

Ariana Resources Company Profile (LON:AAU)

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

