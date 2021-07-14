Aristeia Capital LLC Has $100.79 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Aristeia Capital LLC cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,497,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,428 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & makes up 2.0% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 2.42% of Carnival Co. & worth $100,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CUK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,225. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

