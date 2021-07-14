Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $12.90 Million in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,289,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,896,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $5,000,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $743,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $7,500,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $3,328,000.

OTCMKTS LGACU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 12,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,325. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

