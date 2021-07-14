Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $19.42 Million Investment in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCOBU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCOBU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,945. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU).

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.