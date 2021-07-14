Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $28.96 Million Investment in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,881,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,957,000. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition makes up approximately 0.6% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,030,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. 1,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,067. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.