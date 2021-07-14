Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,653,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLBLU. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth $126,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth $104,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at $3,436,000.

GLBLU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,051. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

