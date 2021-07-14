Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,163,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,055,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 7.21% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPAC. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $6,853,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $3,892,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $3,892,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $3,410,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $3,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

GPAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 31,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.