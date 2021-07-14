Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500,000 Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,888,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTOCU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000.

PTOCU stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

