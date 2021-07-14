Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 4,000 Shares of Apple Inc (NYSE:ABNB) Stock

Apple Inc (NYSE:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00.

NYSE:ABNB opened at $143.41 on Wednesday. Apple Inc has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.