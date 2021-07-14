Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATZAF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Aritzia stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.91. 1,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.96.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

