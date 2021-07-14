Armistice Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 160,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of TripAdvisor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,401 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,396,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.