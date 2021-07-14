Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post $50.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $27.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $167.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $246.81 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $62.69. 11,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after purchasing an additional 163,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after purchasing an additional 148,237 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after purchasing an additional 760,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

