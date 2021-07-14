Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 969,016 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 969,016 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.83% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,868,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 221,055 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $13,066,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

