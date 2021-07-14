Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $9.68 Million Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 105,922 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Caleres were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAL. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $512,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,335 shares of company stock worth $1,092,046. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caleres stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $974.99 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.69.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

