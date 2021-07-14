Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $9.93 Million Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,821 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stepan were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:SCL opened at $119.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

