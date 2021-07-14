Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 643,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,627 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Everi were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everi by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Everi by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everi by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Everi by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,696 shares of company stock worth $3,155,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

