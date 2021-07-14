Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,566 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in National Beverage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in National Beverage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in National Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.60 million. Research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.