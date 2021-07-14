Artelo Biosciences (ARTL) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL) is one of 862 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Artelo Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Artelo Biosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Competitors 4680 17810 39192 769 2.58

Artelo Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 554.21%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 54.25%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences N/A -$4.66 million -0.86 Artelo Biosciences Competitors $1.69 billion $121.69 million -2.23

Artelo Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Artelo Biosciences. Artelo Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences N/A -72.79% -68.44% Artelo Biosciences Competitors -2,689.27% -115.29% -27.97%

Summary

Artelo Biosciences beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD. Artelo Biosciences has research collaboration with Trinity College Dublin to Investigate ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

