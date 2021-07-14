Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10. 316,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,776,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 132.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 80,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

