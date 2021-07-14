Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $635.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post sales of $635.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $645.73 million and the lowest is $616.00 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $574.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,318,000 after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 34,682.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,276 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.33. The company had a trading volume of 164,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,616. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

