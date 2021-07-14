ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 240.9% in June

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 240.9% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ASMVY opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00.

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

