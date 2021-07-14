Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Posts Earnings Results

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%.

ASPU stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. 35,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,704. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $147.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASPU shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.