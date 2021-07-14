Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 13.99%.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.00. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

