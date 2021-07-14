Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Releases Earnings Results

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 13.99%.

Shares of Aspen Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. 35,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,704. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.