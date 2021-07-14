Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Shares of ARHH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 11,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,896. Assure has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Analysts forecast that Assure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

