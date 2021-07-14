Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 1,633.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Atento in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Atento in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atento by 3,584.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Atento alerts:

ATTO stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26. Atento has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.60 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atento will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.