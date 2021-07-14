Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 264.8% in June

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 264.8% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ATCMF opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

