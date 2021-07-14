Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 264.8% in June

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 264.8% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of ATCMF opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.65.
Atico Mining Company Profile
