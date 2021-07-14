Atlantic & Pacific Vii-B L. Ta Sells 12,032 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Director Atlantic & Pacific Vii-B L. Ta sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $647,923.20.

Shares of ZI stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,538. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

