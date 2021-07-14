Atlantic & Pacific Vii-B L. Ta Sells 12,032 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Director Atlantic & Pacific Vii-B L. Ta sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $647,923.20.
Shares of ZI stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,538. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $60.28.
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
