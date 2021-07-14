ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.18. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$37.18, with a volume of 183,238 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective (up previously from C$37.00) on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday, July 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.29.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total value of C$338,442.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

