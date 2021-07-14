Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 56,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 397,142 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

